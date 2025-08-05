Potential Spoiler on MJF's Future After Big AEW Announcement

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 05, 2025 10:40 GMT
AEW MJF
MJF is a top name in AEW (Image source: MJF on X)

Former AEW World Champion MJF seemingly shared a spoiler about his future after a massive announcement by the promotion. The Salt of the Earth also recalled his big win from a few years ago.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas last month. He now has a contract that allows him to challenge for the AEW World Championship at the time and place of his choosing. Friedman has been teasing cashing in on current champion "Hangman" Adam Page for the past few weeks.

All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the 2025 Full Gear pay-per-view will return to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event took place at the same venue in 2022 and 2024. This year's show will take place on November 22, and tickets will go on sale later this month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MJF noticed the major announcement on X and reacted to it by recalling his AEW World Title win at the same event in 2022. It could also be a spoiler that Friedman could walk out of the pay-per-view as the World Champion this year as well.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

You can view the GIF Friedman posted on X below.

Ad

Wrestling veteran blasted AEW for a recent MJF angle

MJF was part of The Hurt Syndicate for weeks before things went awry. Bobby Lashley gave a thumbs down to Friedman, followed by a thumbs down from Shelton Benjamin. This means he is no longer a member of the group.

On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan lashed out at the promotion for abruptly removing MJF from The Hurt Syndicate.

Ad
“Lashley threw him out last week with a thumbs down, and now Shelton threw him out. What's going on? I mean, you would think between MJF and what's this guy's name? MVP, you know they'd come up with something better,” Konnan said.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to square off against Mark Briscoe this Wednesday on Dynamite.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications