Potential Spoiler on MJF's Future After Big AEW Announcement

Former AEW World Champion MJF seemingly shared a spoiler about his future after a massive announcement by the promotion. The Salt of the Earth also recalled his big win from a few years ago.Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas last month. He now has a contract that allows him to challenge for the AEW World Championship at the time and place of his choosing. Friedman has been teasing cashing in on current champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page for the past few weeks.All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the 2025 Full Gear pay-per-view will return to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event took place at the same venue in 2022 and 2024. This year's show will take place on November 22, and tickets will go on sale later this month.MJF noticed the major announcement on X and reacted to it by recalling his AEW World Title win at the same event in 2022. It could also be a spoiler that Friedman could walk out of the pay-per-view as the World Champion this year as well.You can view the GIF Friedman posted on X below. Wrestling veteran blasted AEW for a recent MJF angleMJF was part of The Hurt Syndicate for weeks before things went awry. Bobby Lashley gave a thumbs down to Friedman, followed by a thumbs down from Shelton Benjamin. This means he is no longer a member of the group.On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan lashed out at the promotion for abruptly removing MJF from The Hurt Syndicate.“Lashley threw him out last week with a thumbs down, and now Shelton threw him out. What's going on? I mean, you would think between MJF and what's this guy's name? MVP, you know they'd come up with something better,” Konnan said.Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to square off against Mark Briscoe this Wednesday on Dynamite.