Potential WWE target reveals what it would take for him to sign with Tony Khan's AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has signed a large number of wrestlers from WWE and the independent wrestling scene. Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi recently shared what it would take for him to sign with AEW.

Kota Ibushi's NJPW contract expired on February 1. There were reports of him potentially signing with AEW due to his connection with Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

With Kota Ibushi currently a free agent, he could potentially be a target for Triple H. He previously worked with the company in 2016, participating in the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament and competing in a handful of matches on NXT.

In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi discussed the terms he would agree to for a potential deal with AEW. The former NJPW star stated that he wants to participate one week per month until his wrestling school in Japan is established.

"In the case of a contract with AEW, I would like to sign a contract with AEW that I will participate in for about a week every month until the basic foundation of the dojo is solidified," Ibushi said. [H/T Fightful]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi just revealed to me what terms AEW would have to come to with him to agree.



“In the case of a contract with AEW, I would like to sign a contract with AEW that I will participate in for about a week every month until the basic foundation of the dojo is solidified” Kota Ibushi just revealed to me what terms AEW would have to come to with him to agree. “In the case of a contract with AEW, I would like to sign a contract with AEW that I will participate in for about a week every month until the basic foundation of the dojo is solidified” https://t.co/H6EW6TPkMG

Kota Ibushi discusses possibility of signing with WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been seeking to strengthen the company's roster, with one potential star of interest being Kota Ibushi.

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi stated that he would consider joining the promotion if he was able to work as both a wrestler and a coach.

Ibushi also added that he would like to have some "high profile" matches in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi has told me. If the WWE allowed him to also train & create the next generation of wrestlers at the performance center. Among having some high profile matches. He would most certainly work with WWE. Kota Ibushi has told me. If the WWE allowed him to also train & create the next generation of wrestlers at the performance center. Among having some high profile matches. He would most certainly work with WWE. https://t.co/TxhtQVgq3W

It's unclear whether Kota Ibushi will sign with WWE or AEW. He's expressed interest in both companies but is currently focused on establishing his wrestling school in Japan.

It remains to be seen where the multi-time champion will end up in the near future.

Which wrestler would you like to see Kota Ibushi face in a dream match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes