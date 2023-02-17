Former World Champion claims he would "certainly" work for Triple H and WWE if his conditions are met

Since taking over as head of WWE creative, Triple H has looked to further bolster the company's roster, with one top star who may be interested in becoming a permanent member being Kota Ibushi.

At 40 years of age, the Japanese star is one of the most accomplished stars in the business, having won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship as well as multiple other titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

With his contract in Japan expiring earlier this month, Kota Ibushi now has the choice of where he performs next. Ibushi was recently quoted by Dark Puroresu Flowsion stating that he would join WWE if was able to work as a coach as well as a wrestler.

"Kota Ibushi has told me, if the WWE allowed him to also train and create the next generation of wrestlers at the performance center. Among having some high profile matches. He would most certainly work with WWE."

Whilst never having signed a permanent deal with the company, Ibushi did appear in a WWE ring in 2016 where he made it all the way to the semi-finals of the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

Triple H may be about to sign another top New Japan star

Like Ibushi, another top performer who made their name in the land of the rising sun may also be on his way to WWE, that being former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga.

During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, the 40-year-old claimed that Triple H and WWE have been asking about possibly signing for them.

"I'm always the guy at the top. Look what I have accomplished in my short career in Japan. I started the best unit ever, the Bullet Club. I was ostracized. Nobody believed me. But that's okay. All you need is yourself. All you need is to believe in yourself, I will be the best wrestler. It could be the ultimate legend of New Japan Pro Wrestling, or it could be WWE, because WWE is knocking hard on my door. And I might say, 'Hello,'" said Tama Tonga. H/T (Tokyo Sports)

If he were to join WWE, Tama Tonga would not be short on allies as his former Bullet Club teammates AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows are all currently signed to the company.

Which stars from other promotions would you like to see Triple H bring to WWE?

