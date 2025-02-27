Power shift on AEW Dynamite begins with Chris Jericho's new heel alliance

Chris Jericho and his Learning Tree faction have already been making waves in AEW for some time. Now, the current ROH World Champion has joined hands with more powerful allies to continue his dominance.

Ad

During the February 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed Jericho outside his locker room. She firstly congratulated him on a successful title defense against Bandido at Collision last week and then put up a pointed question.

Renee questioned Chris Jericho regarding a match scheduled for Dynamite, pitting his faction member, 'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith, against Will Ospreay. Just as this question was put forth, Don Callis and Mark Davis were seen coming out of the locker room.

Ad

Trending

Callis claimed that he needed someone to take care of his rival and former Don Callis Family member, Will Ospreay, whom he labeled as a 'degenerate.' Callis believed that Chris Jericho was the veteran who had a history of taking care of people like that. That led to the Learning Tree nominating his Bounty Hunter, Bryan Keith, to decimate Ospreay weeks before he squares off against Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite the master plan set in motion by Jericho and Callis, Will Ospreay was able to outlast Bryan Keith in their match, heading into AEW Revolution with greater momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback