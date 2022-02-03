"She could add some flavour" - AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs on adding a female member to Team Taz

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has commented on the potential recruitment of a female member to Team Taz. While nothing is set in stone at this time, the name brought up to Hobbs was rising star "Legit" Leyla Hirsch.

Team Taz currently consists of the legendary announcer and former wrestler Taz as the mentor to Hobbs, FTW champion Ricky Starks and Hook, his own son.

Another original member, Brian Cage, was kicked out of the group in July 2021 by Starks and Hobbs during the "Fyter Fest" edition of AEW Dynamite.

While speaking to Jonathan Hood on "Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday," the idea of bringing in a female member to Team Taz was mentioned, in particular, "Legit" Leyla Hirsch.

While praising the Russian athlete, Hobbs explained that the faction is wary of bringing in outsiders. The last time they tried recruiting Dante Martin. The star not only rejected the proposal, but he embarrassed Team Taz.

“She (Layla) would add a different flavour to the mix, she would add a different flavour. She’s very tough, she’s absolutely tough, but you know what happened last time we tried recruiting somebody, you seen what happened. We got this situation with Dante Martin, we’ve got to handle that before anything else,” said Hobbs [7:10-7:55]

Hobbs was recently defeated by Dante Martin in the January 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, knocking the former down in the AEW rankings to number 5.

Powerhouse Hobbs has big plans in AEW for 2022

The big man may have gotten off to a rough start in 2022 after losing to Dante Martin, but Hobbs knows exactly what he wants in the next 12 months, and that is championship glory.

Hobbs has yet to hold gold in AEW despite Team Taz being the sole owner of the unofficial FTW championship. The belt has been held by former member Brian Cage and current member Ricky Starks.

Could the FTW championship be the first piece of gold for Powerhouse Hobbs? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out.

