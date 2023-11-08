Powerhouse Hobbs addresses potential WWE move

Former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs recently addressed whether he planned to move to WWE in the future and compared the two rival promotions.

Powerhouse Hobbs has been part of AEW since 2020, sharing the ring with several top names like Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin. He is a force to be reckoned with inside the squared circle, considering his impressive physical stature and wrestling skills.

On a recent edition of Chillin with Ice, Hobbs was asked about his next move in wrestling and whether it was hard to get to the rival promotion. The former TNT Champion mentioned that AEW was on the same level as the Stamford-based company.

"We're on the same level as them. We're their competitors. They're on national TV, and we're on national TV. We go head-to-head. We're right on them. We've beaten them in ratings at times. We're right there on their neck. There are two major companies in this business, and it's WWE and AEW. We're right there with them."

Hobbs further explained how All Elite Wrestling was a direct competitor to the Triple H-led promotion:

"When people say, 'Do you ever want to go to WWE?' I tell people, 'We're right there with them. If you're watching AEW or watching WWE, I think any wrestling fan should watch all wrestling. You're getting all types of flavors. We're right there on their neck." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran once said Powerhouse Hobbs would be great in WWE

A few years ago, Jim Cornette discussed the future of Powerhouse Hobbs in case he moved to the Stamford-based promotion. He said Hobbs could have a Roman Reigns-like spot in World Wrestling Entertainment because of his remarkable physique.

"Hobbs honestly is especially at singles matches, and this long Hobbs is a lot greener than Darby. But he's got a ton more upside than Darby because of his size and his look. He could be in a Roman Reigns spot, WrestleMania main event, or one of these days."

Expand Tweet

Hobbs has recently gained momentum in AEW as a member of the Don Callis Family faction. He is embroiled in a heated feud with top names like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Paul Wight.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here