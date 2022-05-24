AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs details wanting to adopt WCW legend's moniker 

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is set to challenge for the World Tag-Team Championship alongside Ricky Starks. While the star aspires to be champion, he recently noted that one of his personal goals is to adopt Hacksaw Butch Reed's moniker for himself.

Hobbs debuted in AEW Dark during 2020 and quickly got picked to partake in All Out 2020's Casino Battle Royal. After impressing Tony Khan, the star threw his lot in with Team Taz and hasn't looked back since.

In his interview with Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Hobbs detailed his early days with AEW.

“When I first came into AEW, I did enhancement work, and I was Will Power … Tony came up to me, he’s like, ‘You’re such a powerhouse, we’re gonna call you Powerhouse Hobbs.’ And he actually said he was thinking of one-word names, and one of the first names that he said was ‘Hacksaw.’"

The star went on to note that Tony Khan initially turned down the idea of him beginning his run as "Hacksaw Hobbs."

"And then he’s like, ‘No, you’re a powerhouse!’ So we’ve been rolling with that ever since. I’ve mentioned to Tony a few times that if the opportunity comes up to become Hacksaw, that’s something possibly that can happen,” Hobbs said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Will Hobbs is clearly set on adopting the name in the future, and perhaps the star will undergo his desired name change after departing from Team Taz. Fans will have to be patient as he currently seems content with Ricky Starks and Taz.

Powerhouse Hobbs revealed that AEW's Arn Anderson approves of his signature spinebuster

Arn Anderson was known for his powerful spinebuster that he used as his finisher throughout his wrestling career. During the same interview, Hobbs revealed that Anderson approves of him using the legendary move.

"I found out how to get Arn’s approval, and I got it. Look at the Spinebuster I did to Keith Lee. There hasn't been a Spinebuster like that since Arn [Anderson] did it to Vader.” (H/T: Fightful)

Powerhouse Hobbs is currently the only star on the All Elite Wrestling roster who uses the spinebuster as a signature move. Each time the star delivers the devastating move, all longtime fans likely recall the days when The Rock and Triple H once had the move in their arsenal.

