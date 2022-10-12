"Not taking any s**t" - Powerhouse Hobbs explains why he turned heel in AEW, discloses who annoys him the most (Exclusive)

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has opened up and explained why he has turned heel in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Hobbs was a member of Team Taz with the likes of Ricky Starks and Hook throughout the majority of his run in AEW until the big man grew tired of losing big title matches with Starks by his side.

The final straw came at the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite, where Starks lost his FTW Championship to Hook, marking the third time he has lost a title match in the span of two months, Hobbs couldn't take it anymore, and turned on his partner.

But the question remains, why? Who possessed Powerhouse Hobbs to change his attitude? Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hobbs explained his mindset.

“[On his attitude] It’s the same, it’s just people finally p**sed me off and that’s what happens, not taking any s**t.” [From 2:42 to 2:47]

When Apter asked who annoyed him the most out of everyone in AEW, Hobbs answered without any hesitation.

"Ricky Starks, you see what I did to him? Well apparently I heard he won some unsanctioned match and s**t which doesn’t count, so technically I’ve never lost to him," said Hobbs. [From 2:51 to 3:03]

You can watch the full interview between Hobbs and Apter right here:

Powerhouse Hobbs recently main evented one of AEW's biggest events

As the rivalry between Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs got to the point where they just wanted to hurt each other, AEW knew they had to take action, which led to the former Team Taz stablemates facing each other in the main event of the Grand Slam edition of Rampage on September 23.

Starks and Hobbs faced each other in an unsanctioned Lights Out match, meaning that the two men were allowed to do whatever they wanted to each other.

After nearly twelve minutes of wince-inducing action, Starks picked up the victory. However, due to it being unsanctioned, Hobbs still has the ability to brag that it wasn't a proper win and that his former partner has never beaten him.

