Powerhouse Hobbs gives himself a new name ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is in the news again, but this time, it's not for his in-ring feats of strength. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020, Hobbs has built a career defined by power and strength.
From his early days in Team Taz to stints with QTV and The Don Callis Family, Hobbs remained a force of nature across various factions. After recovering from a serious knee injury in 2024, he returned stronger than ever, aligning with Samoa Joe as part of the latter's Opps faction.
Ahead of Dynamite, the reigning AEW World Trios Champion stirred up buzz online when he took to X and seemingly gave himself a bold new nickname, “The MONSTAR!” It is a fitting label for one of the most physically dominant athletes in professional wrestling. While it's unclear if this new moniker signals a full-on rebrand, the wrestling world will speculate about a potential character evolution for Powerhouse Hobbs.
"The MONSTAR... ready to hit that Bay to Breaker Spinebuster!" Hobbs wrote.
As of today, Hobbs remains a constant feature on AEW programming. The 34-year-old is set to team up with Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland to take on Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks in a trios match on Dynamite this Wednesday. Fans will be curious to see if he debuts his new nickname on the show.
Powerhouse Hobbs calls AEW President Tony Khan a ''game-changer''
Earlier this month, Powerhouse Hobbs spoke up about the criticism directed at AEW President Tony Khan on social media and also opened up about his experience working with the 42-year-old.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Hobbs addressed the negative narratives often found online about Khan’s leadership.
Dismissing the online chatter, Hobbs said:
"Everybody on the internet has an answer for everything, and you know the internet likes to make us believe that everything we read is true. Tony is a great boss; he definitely helps; he's changed the wrestling business. It makes everybody better. So definitely a game-changer; a great person. You know he has given me so many opportunities." [4:58 onwards]
Watch the interview here:
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The MONSTAR in All Elite Wrestling.