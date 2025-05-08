Powerhouse Hobbs openly challenges ex-WWE champion (Exclusive)

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is apparently vying for a former WWE star's title. Hobbs recently laid out his plans for a championship pursuit, calling out his opponent.

The ex-WWE champion in question is Adam Cole, who is now part of the AEW roster. The Panama City Playboy has had an interesting run so far in the Jacksonville-based promotion, culminating in him currently holding the TNT Title. Powerhouse Hobbs has made it clear that he is not shying away from the possibility of facing Cole.

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hobbs stated:

"I want the TNT Championship, which is held by Adam Cole. So I want that Championship... He has some advantages. I mean, you know, he is a vet. He has been in the game a little bit longer right. I mean, obviously, I got the power down. He may have the speed down, maybe. So you know, Adam Cole is not a stranger from wrestling big guys. He knows what he is doing there." [1:47 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Powerhouse Hobbs also talked about his rivalry with ex-WWE star Jon Moxley

Powerhouse Hobbs had a chance to take down Jon Moxley for the world title a while back, but he was unable to capitalize on it. However, it appears that he has not yet given up on the pursuit.

In the same interview with Bill Apter, Hobbs stated that Moxley had beaten him using underhanded tactics and that their storyline was not over.

"He had to cheat to beat me to retain his World Championship. I don't forgive, I don't forget. I still need to whoop Mox's a*s so... Watch your back, I am coming after you." [0:50 onwards]

It remains to be seen what Hobbs plans to do to take down the former WWE star standing in his way.

