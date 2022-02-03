Powerhouse Hobbs opens up about what WWE legend is like behind the scenes in AEW

AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs recently showered praise on his on-screen manager and mentor, Taz.

Hobbs' association with Team Taz has turned out to be a fruitful relationship thus far, as he got the opportunity to showcase his potential in flagship programming. While he doesn't have the most impressive winning record as other fellow stablemates like Hook and Ricky Starks, the 31-year-old star has been thriving steadily under Taz's guidance.

While speaking with Jonathan Hood on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Hobbs applauded The Human Suplex Machine for his leadership skills.

The AEW star added that Taz always motivates him backstage and passes on his experience and knowledge to the entire group:

"Taz is great as a leader. Every time, Taz has pulled me aside and be like, hey, you're an assassin, and you're a killer. I need you to go do this, and I need you to go handle that, and that's what I do. You're a longtime wrestling fan, so you know what Taz has brought to the table throughout his career, and that's what he's been putting into Hook, Ricky Starks, and into myself," Powerhouse Hobbs said.

Hobbs assured that it's only a matter of time before the wrestling world acknowledges what Team Taz is capable of achieving.

Powerhouse Hobbs plans on capturing an AEW title this year

Powerhouse Hobbs knows he needs to start winning accolades to establish his legacy among other top wrestlers in AEW.

Although the 31-year-old hasn't made up his mind regarding which title he would like to stake his claim to, he is hoping to have some gold around his waist:

"2022, I’m going to hold some gold this year. Haven’t pinpointed which title I want to take, but it’s going to be some gold. Somebody’s, I’m not going to ask for it, I’m going to take it," said Hobbs.

Given the stacked AEW roster, Hobbs will have an uphill task to fulfill his prophecy of becoming either a TNT or World Champion. It will be interesting to see how the company utilizes the big man moving forward.

