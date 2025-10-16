Prayers up for AEW legend Taz

A major announcement has just been made concerning AEW legend Taz. This comes following the recent claim that he is set to miss some time from the company.

Last week, the Human Suplex Machine revealed that he was about to undergo total shoulder replacement surgery. He did not reveal when the procedure would take place, but mentioned that because of this, he won't be around on AEW Dynamite for some time.

Currently, Taz is joined by Excalibur and Bryan Danielson on the commentary desk. The veteran also works during the pay-per-view events of the promotion, as during these shows, they take turns working matches with Collision's commentary team.

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Excalibur announced that the ECW legend underwent successful shoulder surgery. They did not disclose any further information about the situation.

taz @OfficialTAZ I will be having total shoulder replacement surgery in a short time. Therefore I will be off AEW Dynamite for some time. See you soon.

Tonight, Tony Schiavone is filling in for him on the commentary desk. Schiavone is also part of AEW Collision's commentary team alongside Nigel McGuinness. With this in mind, it remains to be seen whether he'll pull off double duty due to Taz's absence.

It is unclear if this will be the arrangement for the time being or whether each week a different person will fill in this spot. The likes of Ian Riccaboni have also been featured as substitute commentators for the show in the past.

Fans should stay tuned for Taz's personal update on his condition. He will surely be missed for the time being as he has become an iconic part of Dynamite's commentary team. In the meantime, he'll be focused on his recovery.

We at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy and smooth recovery.

