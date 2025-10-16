  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Prayers up for AEW legend Taz

Prayers up for AEW legend Taz

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:16 GMT
Taz is an ECW legend who now works commentary with AEW [Photo courtesy of Taz
Taz is an ECW legend who now works commentary with AEW [Photo courtesy of Taz's Instagram account]

A major announcement has just been made concerning AEW legend Taz. This comes following the recent claim that he is set to miss some time from the company.

Ad

Last week, the Human Suplex Machine revealed that he was about to undergo total shoulder replacement surgery. He did not reveal when the procedure would take place, but mentioned that because of this, he won't be around on AEW Dynamite for some time.

Currently, Taz is joined by Excalibur and Bryan Danielson on the commentary desk. The veteran also works during the pay-per-view events of the promotion, as during these shows, they take turns working matches with Collision's commentary team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Excalibur announced that the ECW legend underwent successful shoulder surgery. They did not disclose any further information about the situation.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Tonight, Tony Schiavone is filling in for him on the commentary desk. Schiavone is also part of AEW Collision's commentary team alongside Nigel McGuinness. With this in mind, it remains to be seen whether he'll pull off double duty due to Taz's absence.

It is unclear if this will be the arrangement for the time being or whether each week a different person will fill in this spot. The likes of Ian Riccaboni have also been featured as substitute commentators for the show in the past.

Ad

Fans should stay tuned for Taz's personal update on his condition. He will surely be missed for the time being as he has become an iconic part of Dynamite's commentary team. In the meantime, he'll be focused on his recovery.

We at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy and smooth recovery.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications