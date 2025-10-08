Prayers up for AEW veteran TAZ!

Prayers are up for Taz after the AEW veteran announced he will be taking time away from the Jacksonville-based promotion due to a health situation.

Wrestling legend Taz joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2019 and became one of the company's most iconic voices. The Human Suplex Machine is a revered commentator who primarily calls the action on the promotion's flagship show, Dynamite. Before becoming a commentator, Taz was a well-known wrestler, but the 57-year-old has been retired from in-ring competition for several years now due to injuries from his hardcore wrestling style in ECW. Now, the ECW legend has updated fans online that he'll be on hiatus from AEW as he's having shoulder replacement surgery.

The veteran who broke the news on X did not mention a specific timeline for his return.

"I will be having total shoulder replacement surgery in a short time. Therefore I will be off AEW Dynamite for some time. See you soon," wrote Taz on X

Check out Taz's post on X below:

taz @OfficialTAZ I will be having total shoulder replacement surgery in a short time. Therefore I will be off AEW Dynamite for some time. See you soon.

Taz recently asked AEW President Tony Khan not to air major achievement

WWE veteran Taz had reason to celebrate recently, as he was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame. However, the 57-year-old recently revealed why the ceremony was not aired on Dynamite.

The ECW legend revealed that he had requested Tony Khan not to induct him on programming, as he did not want to take TV time away from the active wrestlers on the roster.

"Nah…as per my request no need to have it on TV. We have lots of current in-ring wrestlers that should get the TV time…this isn’t about me, it’s 2025…I been retired for years. I do not want or need anyone's TV time. Not how I’m wired," Taz wrote.

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we wish Taz a speedy recovery.

