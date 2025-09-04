WWE veteran reveals he requested Tony Khan not to air his Hall of Fame induction on AEW TV

Throughout the history of AEW, Tony Khan has signed several wrestling veterans. Names such as Adam Copeland (fka Edge), Christian Cage, Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), Chris Jericho, Don Callis, Billy Gunn, and more are important names in the company. Furthermore, Khan takes great pride in these signings and never misses opportunities to honor and respect them.

Former WWE star Taz has been signed to All Elite Wrestling since 2019. The 57-year-old has been retired for years, but fans fondly remember his matches and contributions to the industry. The Human Suplex Machine was recently inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame, which is located at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Interestingly, the ceremony did not take place on Dynamite.

Fans on X were confused as to why the abovementioned event was not televised. However, the ECW legend cleared things out. Taz said that he requested Tony Khan not to induct him on TV because he cared about the active wrestlers on the roster. He wanted current performers to receive TV time instead of him.

"Nah…as per my request no need to have it on TV. We have lots of current in-ring wrestlers that should get the TV time…this isn’t about me, it’s 2025…I been retired for years. I do not want or need anyone's TV time. Not how I’m wired," Taz wrote.

Only a true professional like Taz can arguably have a selfless attitude like this. Hopefully, the legend is enjoying retirement to the fullest.

AEW commentator Taz thanks Tony Khan and his company for surprising him with Hall of Fame induction

Taz didn't have the slightest clue that he was going to be inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame. A few days ago, he released a heartfelt statement on X, thanking Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for honoring him.

"THANK YOU @TonyKhan & @aew production, all the talent on the roster for taking the time to acknowledge my contributions to the industry, all the fans & that you made sure my wife and son was there right next to me last night durning it," Taz wrote.

Taz's son, Hook, is now carrying his father's legacy in AEW. Hopefully, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil will become world champion someday.

