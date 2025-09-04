“Triple H is shivering,” “Tony folded” - Fans go berserk following former AEW champion’s return after 424 days

AEW is currently going through a renaissance phase. Tony Khan and Co. are preparing for All Out 2025, which is scheduled to take place on September 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Interestingly, on the same day, WWE is hosting Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana.On this week's Dynamite, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone successfully defended her title against Alex Windsor. Interestingly, after the conclusion of this match, former Women's World Champion Riho made a shocking return after a 424-day absence. She attacked The CEO and received a thunderous reaction from the fans in attendance.Riho's return made the internet wrestling community go berserk. Fans are excited to have her back, and it looks like Tony Khan has immense faith in her. Some fans believe that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is feeling intimidated by this return. Meanwhile, others wrote on X that the former women's champion can't save the Tony Khan-led promotion.See their reactions on X below.Fans react to Riho's return (Images via @Peps_Wrestling X)Fans react to Riho's return (Images via @Peps_Wrestling X)Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Championship against Riho at All Out 2025. This will be their first singles match against each other, and there is a strong possibility that it will blow the roof off the venue.AEW President Tony Khan on WWE's counter-programming tacticsWWE has been counter-programming All Elite Wrestling shows for a long time. On the Forbidden Door 2025 media call, the 42-year-old was asked about Triple H and Co.'s business strategy. Interestingly, Khan didn't seem bothered. He said that his focus is on his own product, and he is glad that his promotion's fans are passionate.&quot;The most important thing for us to do is talk about AEW and work hard on AEW. We're focused on us and trying our best to be the best. We have the best wrestlers. This year, we have the best TV shows. The best PPVs, and the best fans,&quot; he said.The war between AEW and WWE is only getting started. It remains to be seen what the future holds for both companies.