Prayers up for AEW talent Syuri

AEW talent Syuri recently shared some unfortunate news on her social media. The former IWGP Women's Champion recently made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but it appears she will be absent from the company for a significant amount of time due to a major surgery. She is a former STARDOM star and has made a huge name for herself over the years.

Syuri took a hiatus from STARDOM to wrestle in the United States. She debuted at All In: Texas during the promotion's Casino Guantlet match and drew many eyes on her during the high-stakes contest. While many were looking forward to seeing her wrestle more in the future, the 36-year-old star made a heartbreaking announcement.

She recently took to Instagram and posted a story that revealed that she will be undergoing surgery. Syuri will be having an elbow surgery this month. She also stated that the elbow hasn't been fine for a significant time.

"I'm having surgery this month on my elbow, which has been hurting for a while!!" she wrote.

Another 36-year-old star is out of action from AEW; a veteran is concerned

Adam Cole was supposed to defend his TNT Championship at All In: Texas. Unfortunately, he was not medically cleared ahead of the show. Later, reports revealed that he was sidelined due to a concussion.

While speaking on My World, Jeff Jarrett said that the injury was heartbreaking, but he is still hopeful that Adam Cole will make a comeback.

“So, it’s heartbreaking. I mean, he is a young, young... Um, I don’t again, it’s hard to really put it into words, at 36 years old. It’s... I’m going to remain hopeful that whether it’s a year or whether it’s two years, you know," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Syuri and Adam return to AEW.

