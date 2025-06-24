"Prayers up for Buddy Matthews," That's horrible" - Fans concerned after the AEW star gives an unfortunate health update

AEW star Buddy Matthews was sidelined with an injury earlier this year, and recently shared a disappointment update regarding his recovery. Wrestling fans have now reacted to the Hounds of Hell member's announcement on social media.

Matthews was last seen in action at the Tony Khan-led company's debut in the Land Down Under, Grand Slam Australia, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for his Continental Championship. Unfortunately, the Melbourne-native sustained an injury to his ankle during his entrance for the match, which has taken him out of commission even though the grappler was able to finish his bout.

Matthews has been on the mend since then. Unfortunately, on a recent Instagram live, the former AEW World Trios Champion disclosed that his ankle was not healing at the pace he had anticipated, and that it was still suffering from a lack of proper mobility. He also revealed that he had expected to be back inside the squared circle in April.

Wrestling fans flocked to X/Twitter shortly afterwards to send their prayers to Buddy Matthews hoping for his swift recovery and for his eventual in-ring return. One user even suggested that The Best Kept Secret ought to modify his wrestling style in relation to his current physical condition to lower the odds of future injuries.

"Dang it sucks not seeing him on TV. Hope he gets it sorted out soon." - posted a user.

"So annoying how these little movements end up putting wrestlers on the shelf [crying face emoji]," posted another user.

"That's sounds awful,hope he can recover and back to the ring," said a tweet.

"Time to change it up, too big to be doing all that anyways," suggested a fan.

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the wrestling world in wishing Matthews a very speedy recovery.

Buddy Matthews' tag partner has been active on AEW television

Although Buddy Matthews has not performed inside an AEW ring for some time now, his tag partner and stable-mate Brody King has continued to pursue his singles career in his absence. The powerhouse was in action this past Wednesday at Grand Slam Mexico, where he teamed with Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Templario, Atlantis Jr. and Atlantis to defeat Dax Harwood, Volador Jr. and The Don Callis Family in a massive 14-person tag bout.

It remains to be seen when Brody and Buddy will reunite on All Elite programming.

