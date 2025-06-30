Prayers up for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Former AEW star Ric Flair recently shared an unfortunate piece of news on social media. The 76-year-old star has been suffering from various health issues in the past few months. The Nature Boy has multiple record-breaking championship reigns throughout his career, and while he retired from full-time wrestling years ago, his name is still brought up while talking about the sport's enriched history.

The WWE Hall of Famer was also All Elite from October 2023 till July 2024. He parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion almost a year ago. Despite that, he appeared on an episode of Collision in May 2025. He recently revealed that he has been suffering from skin cancer for the second time in three years.

After breaking the news earlier this month, Ric Flair recently provided another update on his health. He took to Instagram and revealed that he would be undergoing surgery. The Nature Boy asked his fans to wish him well as he deemed the situation "fragile." You can check out his post by clicking here.

"Surgery Coming Up. Keep Me In Your Prayers. It’s All Fragile," Flair wrote.

This isn't the first time Ric Flair has found himself in a health-related complicated situation. Fans and co-stars have been wishing him a speedy recovery.

