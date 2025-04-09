Pre-AEW Dynasty edition of Collision suffered huge upset

AEW Collision failed to improve a massive aspect ahead of the Dynasty pay-per-view. The go-home Collision edition was a huge episode on the road to Dynasty. The show featured six massive matches that hyped the show ahead of the pay-per-view. Stars like Athena, Mercedes Mone, FTR, Konosuke Takeshita, and many other stars.
For the past few weeks, AEW's Dynamite and Collision have seen a rise in ratings and viewership. After months of decent weekly episodes, Tony Khan and company booked great matches and in-depth stories. Therefore, the episodes drew great numbers, but the Saturday Night show's go-home show couldn't garner more viewers.
As reported by Wrestlenomics, the latest edition of AEW Collision garnered a total audience of 335,000 and was rated 0.08 among the 18-49 demographics. This number is slightly lower than the previous week's episode, which drew only a 339,000 average audience.
The ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Julia Hart teamed up to take on TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron in the show's main event. It will be interesting to see if the ROH champion and The CEO will feature on Collision again.
Also, it remains to be seen if the Dynamite and Collision viewership numbers will increase this week, as many fans would like to watch the fallout of the pay-per-view.