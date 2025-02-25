"Pretend he's Jack Perry" - CM Punk trolled by fans after WWE star slaps him on RAW

CM Punk was heavily trolled by the fans after a major star slapped him on WWE RAW. The fans used this as an excuse to bring up the incident he had with Jack Perry in AEW.

Punk had a tumultuous time in AEW, and it culminated with him being fired for getting into an altercation with Jack Perry at All In in 2023. The incident became infamous and remains tied to the Second City Saint.

On RAW, Logan Paul and Punk had a heated segment where the YouTube star laid a slap on the former WWE Champion. After slapping CM Punk, he rolled out of the ring, much to the anger and surprise of Punk and the fans.

The fans, however, took to social media and pointed out how this was similar to his incident with Jack Perry. Others pointed sarcastically to how no one had to fear for their lives, referring to Tony Khan’s statement after the incident at All In 2023.

Bully Ray thinks CM Punk vs. Logan Paul is the way to go for WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has revealed that he thinks CM Punk and Logan Paul in a match will be the best way forward for WrestleMania 41.

The two stars have been going at each other ever since Logan eliminated Punk at the Royal Rumble. Bully Ray has now said that the two stars should face each other at WrestleMania. He was speaking on Busted Open Radio when he said:

“If you want complete opposite ends of the spectrum, Punk and Paul are as black and white as it gets when it comes to love and hate," Bully Ray stated. "Business-wise, it's a good idea.”

It will definitely be a good idea to pit the two stars against each other. And after this segment on WWE RAW, many fans will feel like that is the way forward as WrestleMania season rolls along.

