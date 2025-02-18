WWE legend says a potential CM Punk WrestleMania 41 match is 'good for business'

Some fans may have forgotten, as so much has been happening in WWE, but CM Punk will compete at his first WrestleMania in 12 years this April.

The Best in the World has been vocal about wanting to close the show this year, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes there is a chance he will not. From a business standpoint, Ray feels Punk facing universally despised social media megastar Logan Paul at the grandest spectacle is the way to go.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray pointed to how much the fans hate Logan Paul. Henceforth, it is the closest to what a proper babyface and heel dynamic would look like. It could also be a controversial move, as The Straight Edge Superstar has been rumored to face either Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, or even John Cena in some form or fashion.

"If you want complete opposite ends of the spectrum, Punk and Paul are as black and white as it gets when it comes to love and hate," Bully Ray stated matter-of-factly. "Business-wise, it's a good idea." [From 11:52 to 12:04]

A subtle tease for an inevitable clash in 2025 happened in the Men's Royal Rumble Match when The Maverick eliminated CM Punk. Bully Ray believes that it is a worthy addition to the card, but it will not headline either night.

The Undertaker discusses CM Punk's attitude change backstage since WWE return

In November 2023, mere months after getting fired by AEW, the prodigal son returned to World Wrestling Entertainment.

CM Punk was known to be a troublemaker behind the scenes. It was also part of his on-screen persona. However, his attitude has drastically changed since his monumental comeback a year ago. The Undertaker touched upon this recently on another episode of the Busted Open podcast:

"But my experiences with him since he came back have been completely different. He’s so personable and engaging—it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off him. I don’t know his personal struggles or any of that; that’s not my business. But I do know how people act and react, and I see him cutting up all the time with people and engaging in conversations. I’m not around a lot, but every time I’m there, he’s the same, so that tells me it’s probably a consistent thing for him now," Taker said.

Logan Paul and CM Punk will meet at Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1. Is WWE seriously considering a first-time-ever clash between the two for WrestleMania 41?

