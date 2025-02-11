CM Punk's teased WrestleMania 41 match will not main event, WWE legend says

CM Punk is quite the enemy to various WWE Superstars. On RAW this past Monday, he was confronted by a new one to add to that list.

Logan Paul unexpectedly eliminated The Best in the World from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. He reminded the former AEW World Champion of it this week, but Punk expressed that he couldn't care less. Bully Ray feels that if this is the direction the Stamford-based company is going this WrestleMania season, then it is definitely a worthy contest to be considered, but it will not main event.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed CM Punk's desire to close WrestleMania. He noted that the 46-year-old has matured enough to be alright with not getting that spot this year, but he would not necessarily be too pleased with wrestling The Maverick on the grandest spectacle:

Trending

"That could be a match. It's definitely not the main event," Bully Ray claimed. "I'm sure Punk would love to have that main event at WrestleMania. I don't believe he is going to go about it the same way if that wasn't to happen for him. I think he has matured enough to realize that, 'All right. The spot is not for me to have this year. Maybe next year, maybe never. Who knows?' I don't think he would be as reactionary as he was 10-12 years ago. But I also don't think he's going to be smiling ear-to-ear if it's him and Logan Paul." [27:10; 32:50 onwards]

Logan Paul and CM Punk will share the ring once again inside the Chamber on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

CM Punk is not worried about Logan Paul coming after him at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

When Logan Paul interrupted CM Punk's fiery promo on RAW this week, The Best in the World was unfazed by it. The Maverick claimed that him eliminating Punk was the best 15 minutes of the latter's career.

The former AEW World Champion retorted by stating that he did not mention Paul's name as a potential candidate in the Chamber Match because he forgot Logan was even in the qualifier.

The former United States Champion ultimately prevailed against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in the main event of RAW. It remains to be seen if Punk vs. Paul gets booked for WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over Easter weekend in April.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback