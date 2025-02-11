CM Punk interrupted by 29-year-old star in first-ever interaction on WWE RAW

The Best in the World, CM Punk, came out to talk about the Elimination Chamber, only for his promo and segment to get hijacked by a top superstar ahead of his qualifying match.

CM Punk addressed John Cena simply declaring himself for the Elimination Chamber while everybody else had to qualify. Surprisingly, he paid respects to his former rival while taking shots at stars like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. The Visionary is set to face Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifier.

Regardless, Punk said that his goal is still WrestleMania 41, and he's now laser-focused on Cody Rhodes. Logan Paul interrupted him in what would be their first promo interaction.

Trending

CM Punk said he didn't know whose song it was, taking a shot at Def Rebel. Of course, Logan Paul bragged about eliminating Punk at the Royal Rumble and called it the best 15 minutes of the latter's career.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

He said he would have mentioned his name earlier when discussing the Elimination Chamber, but he had forgotten that Logan was even in the qualifier.

Expand Tweet

Punk went on to state that Logan Paul got the wrong number, and the only number he needed to worry about was 619, as he was set to face WWE legend Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifier.

Expand Tweet

The social media megastar now has a new theme song.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback