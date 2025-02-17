The Undertaker reveals how CM Punk's backstage attitude has changed following WWE return

The Undertaker recently shared how CM Punk's backstage attitude has changed following his return to WWE. The Second City Saint returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 after he was let go by All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the legend stated that Punk is much more mature now backstage and revealed that the 46-year-old was pleasant to be around.

He noted that the veteran used to be combative and would fight for everything backstage. However, that was no longer the case and Punk was a completely different person now.

“But my experiences with him since he came back have been completely different. He’s so personable and engaging—it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off him. I don’t know his personal struggles or any of that; that’s not my business. But I do know how people act and react, and I see him cutting up all the time with people and engaging in conversations. I’m not around a lot, but every time I’m there, he’s the same, so that tells me it’s probably a consistent thing for him now," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

The Deadman also noted that Punk has the chance to have younger stars learn from his experiences, and he could become a mentor in WWE.

Vince Russo predicts CM Punk will be out of WWE by next year

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently predicted that CM Punk would be out of the company by next year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, available via Backstage Pass, Russo made a bold prediction about the future of Punk's career. Russo noted that the former AEW star is injury-prone and predicted that he would be off the roster in 2026.

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction. I believe this time next year, CM Punk isn't going to be on the roster. I don't believe so. He's getting up there in age, he's slowing down, he's injury prone. If he's gonna ever headline a WrestleMania, this one better be it." [24:24 onwards]

CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn earlier this month on WWE RAW to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1. Only time will tell if Punk can win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

