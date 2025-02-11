Pre-match assault, massive win? – 4 directions for CM Punk at Elimination Chamber 2025 

Last week on RAW, CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber. Punk is in an elite field of superstars including John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul, with two spots remaining open.

RAW's last remaining spot could go to Seth "Freakin" Rollins or Finn Balor, while SmackDown has a Triple Threat featuring Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest.

Punk is one of the hottest acts in WWE today, and the spotlight will shine bright on him in Toronto. Let's look at four directions for The Straight Edge Superstar at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. Seth "Freakin" Rollins brutalizes CM Punk before the Men's Elimination Chamber

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been on a rampage and seems to have lost control of himself. Rollins' frustrations were apparent after his elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The Visionary lashed out at Roman Reigns, stomping the OTC's skull at ringside and again on the steel steps. Reigns has not been seen since Rollins' vicious assault. WWE could potentially be planning a Triple Threat between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins.

CM Punk has a never-ending rivalry with Rollins, and the two could butt heads again. Punk could pass sarcastic comments about The Visionary or go out of his way to instigate Rollins.

An angered Rollins could jump on Punk before the Men's Chamber Match, brutalizing The Second City Saint with a steel chair. The inaugural World Heavyweight Champion's assault could render Punk unable to compete, dashing his 'Mania dreams.

#3. The Straight Edge Superstar books his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41

After a shock Royal Rumble setback, fans are convinced that John Cena will run through the five other men in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to book a date with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Cena vs. Rhodes is a dream match, and a 17th World Title would be a historic occasion.

However, fans should not lose sight of CM Punk's story and quest to main event 'Mania. The Best in The World has also had several verbal exchanges with Rhodes, and a feud between them could be intriguing.

Hence, WWE may pull another swerve on Cena by having Punk win the Elimination Chamber Match to challenge Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

#2. Logan Paul eliminates The Best in The World

WWE has been building towards a rivalry between CM Punk and Logan Paul for quite some time. The Maverick shockingly eliminated Punk from the Men's Rumble Match one day after The Best in The World took a shot at The YouTube sensation.

This past week, both RAW Superstars exchanged words, fueling speculation of a feud between the two. The seeds have already been planted, and Triple H could take the angle to the next level at Elimination Chamber.

In a shocking twist, Paul could blindside Punk with his infamous brass knuckles, and pin the former WWE Champion, ending The Straight Edge Superstar's hopes of main eventing Mania.

#1. CM Punk eliminates Logan Paul, but Paul comes back to cost Punk

Last year, Randy Orton RKO'd Logan Paul to eliminate him from the Elimination Chamber Match. Not one to accept the loss, The Maverick returned at the last minute to knock out Orton with the brass knuckles, costing The Viper the match.

WWE could repeat the spot this year, with Punk instead of Orton. The Best in The World would finally get revenge on Logan for knocking him out of the Royal Rumble match by hitting him with the GTS for the three-count and eliminating him. Unfortunately, the euphoria would be short-lived as The Straight Edge Superstar could be closing in on a major win before Paul returns to cost Punk his dream.

