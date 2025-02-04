Potential spoiler on WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns - Reports

WWE may have a marquee match planned for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Original Tribal Chief was in action in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday night.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reignited their rivalry during the Rumble match and tried to eliminate each other. Both stars got hung up on the ropes, and CM Punk capitalized on the opportunity.

The Second City Saint eliminated both stars, before being sent over the top rope by Logan Paul. According to a new report from PWInsider, the company may be planning on Roman Reigns facing CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins flipped out after he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble and unleashed a brutal attack on Reigns. The Visionary hit his former Shield stablemate with two Stomps, including one on top of the steel steps before trading strikes with CM Punk outside the ring. Punk defeated Rollins in a singles match on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix last month.

WWE legend comments on Roman Reigns' staredown with Jacob Fatu at Royal Rumble 2025

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the intense confrontation between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that Jacob Fatu did not look out of place standing across the ring from The Head of the Table. Bully Ray added that Fatu's body language signified to him that the former MLW star belonged in the spotlight with Reigns.

"Jacob's facials, his body language — everything about him at that moment, sharing the ring with Roman [Reigns], sharing the spotlight with Roman, said, 'I belong in this spot. You put me in this spot for a reason, and I'm going to make everyone believe that I deserve and earned to be here,'" he said.

CM Punk agreed to team up with Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024 last November in exchange for a favor from Paul Heyman. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline on the road to WrestleMania 41.

