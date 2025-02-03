Roman Reigns to miss 30 days due to Seth Rollins' brutal assault? Exploring potential WWE Royal Rumble aftermath

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble was a massive hit for the sports entertainment juggernaut. In particular, the Men's Rumble Match, which made headlines for multiple reasons. It also set up some big stories that could be followed up on tonight's RAW and SmackDown this Friday.

One story that might not be is Seth Rollins' heinous attack on Roman Reigns and CM Punk. After Punk eliminated both men from the bout, Seth snapped Reigns, hitting him with a vicious two-foot head stomp followed by another one on the steel steps. As a result of this attack, the OTC might miss the upcoming weeks, perhaps even 30 days, until the Elimination Chamber. The Visionary also brawled with The Straight Edge Superstar after Logan Paul took him out.

Fans know Roman Reigns has a part-time schedule. The Tribal Chief does not appear at every premium live event or every week on SmackDown or RAW. In the upcoming weeks, the company could use an injury angle, allowing Triple H and company officials to explain another absence from the OTC.

WWE's next major premium live event is Elimination Chamber: Toronto, which, as the name suggests, will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The big show will be held at Rogers Centre, a significant stadium, on March 1, 2025.

Holding off Roman's next appearance for that show would also make sense to help sell more tickets for Elimination Chamber. There is both a contractual reason for the decision and a financial motivator so that it could happen.

Roman Reigns could return at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto for revenge

There could also be a creative reason to have Roman Reigns return at Elimination Chamber: Toronto and not a moment sooner. The Tribal Chief could show up at the WWE premium live event and get revenge.

Seth's vicious double stomp to the head left Roman Reigns loopy, but beyond the physical torment of the move, there is the mental aspect. Roman and Seth have a history together dating back to their time in The Shield. They have been as close as brothers but also bitter enemies.

Currently, and for quite a while now, the two have been enemies. The attack and the attitude from The Visionary are undoubtedly eating away at the very proud OTC. He can't and won't let the attack go without punishment.

Roman Reigns might return at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto to cost Seth Rollins a chance at headlining WrestleMania. Seth could enter a Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and Reigns could show up, sneak into the cage, and deliver a vicious Spear.

This would cost Seth the bout and set up a WrestleMania bout between the two future Hall of Famers, all after a break.

