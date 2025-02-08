"Injury prone" - WWE veteran makes crazy prediction about CM Punk's future (Exclusive)

CM Punk's plans to headline WrestleMania last year didn't succeed. The Straight Edge Superstar got injured at Royal Rumble 2024. Punk would spend several months on the shelf before returning to the squared circle to deliver a brutal rivalry against Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on a recent edition of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo shared a crazy prediction about CM Punk's future. The former WCW Champion said WWE needs to put Punk in the main event for WrestleMania this year because the Voice of the Voiceless might not be on the roster next year because of his age and potential injury scares.

"It's got to be Punk because Punk's whole thing is, 'I've never headlined WrestleMania.' You can't wait till next year. Punk's getting up there in age and on top of that, Mac, he's injury prone. You got to do Punk this year."

Trending

He continued:

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction. I believe this time next year, CM Punk isn't going to be on the roster. I don't believe so. He's getting up there in age, he's slowing down, he's injury prone. If he's gonna ever headline a WrestleMania, this one better be it." [24:24 onwards]

CM Punk is keeping his hopes of main eventing WrestleMania alive and well. The former WWE Champion defeated Sami Zayn this past Monday on RAW to qualify for Elimination Chamber. Punk's bitter nemesis Drew McIntyre qualified for the match this week on SmackDown. It remains to be seen which other superstars will join Punk, McIntyre, and Cena inside the chamber.

Get the full episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback