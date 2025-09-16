"Pretty sure that I got at least one minor concussion" - MVP brutally buries WWE Icon

AEW star MVP has stepped inside the ring with top legends and icons of professional wrestling. However, he had some harsh words when it came to one particular WWE in-ring competitor.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is also a WWE Hall of Famer, is The Great Khali. The towering superstar made his WWE debut in 2006 and engaged in a rivalry with The Undertaker, where he was established as a dominant force. As the years went by, Khali worked with top names like John Cena, Kane, and Batista.

Later, he transitioned more into a comedic character, known as 'The Punjabi Playboy.' On the recent edition of his podcast, Marking Out, MVP expressed his frustrations working with The Great Khali. He claimed that Khali did not understand the 'work' aspect of the business and would legitmitely hurt his opponents, including MVP, who believed that he suffered atleast one concussion at the hands of Khali.

Ad

Trending

“That chop to the head that he used to give. In our business, we have the term a ‘work.’ There was no work to that big thick acromegaly bone to the head. He would literally drop that big ass 20-pound soup bone on your head. I’m pretty sure that I got at least one minor concussion from one of those.”- H/T TJR Wrestling

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Furthermore, The Franchise Playa also took a shot at Khali's two-handed powerbomb drop that he did inside the ring.

“His other finish—the two-handed powerbomb drop. Oh. Oh, brother. I’m like, yo, my man, don’t somebody teach this [guy] to work?”- H/T TJR Wrestling

Ad

AEW star MVP praised The Great Khali as a person

Despite MVP calling The Great Khali one of the worst wrestlers, he did praise him as an individual. The current AEW star called Khali a "funny guy" and revealed that he enjoyed his company a lot.

“He’s one of the worst people I’ve ever been in the ring with as a wrestler. But behind the scenes? What a funny guy. I actually enjoyed his company. I used to mess with him all the time. Rib him mercilessly.”- H/T TJR Wrestling

While The Great Khali has retired, Montel Vontavious Porter continues to be an onscreen wrestling personality in AEW. He will return to the ring at All Out 2025 for a trios match alongside The Hurt Syndicate to battle Ricochet and Gates of Agony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!