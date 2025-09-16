"Pretty sure that I got at least one minor concussion" - MVP brutally buries WWE Icon

AEW star MVP has stepped inside the ring with top legends and icons of professional wrestling. However, he had some harsh words when it came to one particular WWE in-ring competitor.
The aforementioned star, who is also a WWE Hall of Famer, is The Great Khali. The towering superstar made his WWE debut in 2006 and engaged in a rivalry with The Undertaker, where he was established as a dominant force. As the years went by, Khali worked with top names like John Cena, Kane, and Batista.
Later, he transitioned more into a comedic character, known as 'The Punjabi Playboy.' On the recent edition of his podcast, Marking Out, MVP expressed his frustrations working with The Great Khali. He claimed that Khali did not understand the 'work' aspect of the business and would legitmitely hurt his opponents, including MVP, who believed that he suffered atleast one concussion at the hands of Khali.
“That chop to the head that he used to give. In our business, we have the term a ‘work.’ There was no work to that big thick acromegaly bone to the head. He would literally drop that big ass 20-pound soup bone on your head. I’m pretty sure that I got at least one minor concussion from one of those.”- H/T TJR Wrestling
Furthermore, The Franchise Playa also took a shot at Khali's two-handed powerbomb drop that he did inside the ring.
“His other finish—the two-handed powerbomb drop. Oh. Oh, brother. I’m like, yo, my man, don’t somebody teach this [guy] to work?”- H/T TJR Wrestling
AEW star MVP praised The Great Khali as a person
Despite MVP calling The Great Khali one of the worst wrestlers, he did praise him as an individual. The current AEW star called Khali a "funny guy" and revealed that he enjoyed his company a lot.
“He’s one of the worst people I’ve ever been in the ring with as a wrestler. But behind the scenes? What a funny guy. I actually enjoyed his company. I used to mess with him all the time. Rib him mercilessly.”- H/T TJR Wrestling
While The Great Khali has retired, Montel Vontavious Porter continues to be an onscreen wrestling personality in AEW. He will return to the ring at All Out 2025 for a trios match alongside The Hurt Syndicate to battle Ricochet and Gates of Agony.
