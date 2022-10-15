"Pretty thoroughly in every aspect a heel" - Wrestling veteran dismisses comparisons between top AEW star and WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin 

The wrestling world has been raving about AEW star MJF by comparing him to Stone Cold Steve Austin, but wrestling veteran Jim Cornette disagreed and said it did not make sense.

MJF has grown to become one of the biggest heels in Tony Khan's promotion. With a commendable command over the mic, the Salt of the Earth has held his own against the likes of CM Punk and Chris Jericho. Furthermore, he is also a very talented in-ring, adding to his impressive skill set.

Answering a fan question on the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran explained why Steve Austin in 1997 was not comparable to MJF.

"He [Stone Cold] was a loner... the only heel tendencies he exhibited were being a foul-mouthed guy who would jump you from behind or do anything to win. He didn't run from anybody, he did not back off from people... he wasn't a smart-a** that insulted people, especially insulting the fans. He wasn't, as I said he was a loner, he wasn't a guy that depended on stooges or teammates or partners or whatever to handle some of his fighting for him like a true gutless cowardly heel. He was just an unsavory fu**ing guy that people started admiring and looking up to because he wouldn't take sh*t off anybody," said Cornette. [From 1:00 to 2:17]

Cornette further talked about how MJF performed in AEW and why he was a true heel:

"That was completely different than MJF, who is pretty thoroughly in every aspect a heel, unlikeable, untrustworthy, will use other people to fight his battles, will jump somebody from behind...." [From 2:42 to 3:00]

With MJF now seemingly vying for the World Title, it remains to be seen what's next for him in AEW.

Jim Cornette also explained why the AEW star is beloved by fans

After explaining what MJF's role in Tony Khan's promotion was, Jim Cornette further explained how fans have now evolved to like heel characters.

During the same interview, Cornette outlined reasons for the Salt of the Earth's popularity. According to the veteran, fans are more knowledgeable about the pro-wrestling business, enabling them to appreciate MJF's performance.

"The reason why they like MJF is becuase, number one 25 years later everybody is smart to the business. They know that it is complete performance through and through. So they are looking at good performers that entertain them to watch 'em. Secondly, since they don't have to take it seriously that MJF is a liar and a cheater and a thief, cowardly and whatever, they can appreciate his performance," said Cornette. [From 4:00 to 4:31]

Will MJF become the next AEW World Champion? Fans will have to stay tuned.

