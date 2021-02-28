It's 2021, but it is still an absolute joy to hear Jake' The Snake' Roberts cut faultless promos with his deep voice in AEW

Jake Roberts is playing his part in making Lance Archer look like a big deal in AEW, and it's a significant relief to see the veteran have a sustained run after all the challenges he has faced.

Jake Roberts is no stranger to health issues, as the WWE Hall of Famer had to pull out of an AEW show back in December 2020 due to a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Roberts sat down for an interview with Inside The Ropes Wrestling's Gary Cassidy, and the legendary wrestler provided an update regarding his health during the chat.

While Jake 'The Snake' realizes that he has to be alert about his physical problems, he is thankfully getting better all the time. The results have been better since Roberts quit smoking. The veteran wishes to spend a lot of time with his grandchildren, and for that, he needs to stay healthy.

"You know, I've got some issues that I have to watch, but it's getting better all the time because I did quit smoking. That's really hard to do. I will be around for a long time; I have grandkids I want to hang out with now."

"I want to make somebody else miserable, so have fun. Yeah, I'm doing much better."

Mr. Khan is a very wise man: Jake 'The Snake' Roberts in his AEW future

Jake Roberts was also asked about the possibility of getting more physical in an AEW ring. Tully Blanchard will be coming out of retirement on the next episode of Dynamite, but does Roberts have any desire to follow suit?

Jake Roberts explained that while he shouldn't be considering entering the ring, he would surely do it if it feels safe. Roberts admitted that he still loved performing, and he would not ignore a window of opportunity if it opens up.

"Probably. [He laughs] "You know, even though I shouldn't. But if my health starts to get to a point where I feel like it's safe, I definitely would, because I still love it. it's hard to give it up, man, it really is."

At the end of the day, Jake Roberts wants to share his experience and knowledge with other AEW talent, and he is willing to do anything for the company's benefit.

"Well, they're going to see me as long as they want me. I think that there's a great opportunity for them to use my knowledge. If they don't, it's a mistake, but I think Cody Rhodes and the powers that be… Mr. Khan is a very wise man, he's a great man, a good man, and I wish AEW nothing but the best, but I think they're going to get some knowledge out of this old man and put it to use out there for some of the guys. It's certainly my dream. "As far as how long? As long as they want me, man."

Jake Roberts is easily one of the best promo guys in AEW, and he was even recently added in a Legend's Mount Rushmore for promos. Roberts has been a great addition to the AEW team, and we hope his current run produces all the desired outcomes.