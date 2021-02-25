"He was just too good on that mic" - Arn Anderson picks his Mount Rushmore of wrestling for promos 

Promos are an indispensable aspect of pro wrestling. A storyline and the in-ring action need gripping and well-delivered promos to hit home, and professional wrestling has had some undeniable geniuses on the microphone known for their oratory skills.

During a recent episode of ARN with Arn Anderson and host Conrad Thompson AdFreeShows in which they reviewed Elimination Chamber 2011, the former WWE producer named his Mount Rushmore of wrestling for promos.

Arn Anderson spoke about The Rock and The Great One's unmatched ability to captivate a live audience for a long time.

"He was just too good on that mic; it's like he had never missed a beat. He is one of those guys that can go out there and literally, for ten, twelve, fourteen minutes; because of his delivery and intelligence and just his personality, he could entertain an audience for that long, and it's amazing!"

Anderson believed that The Rock had to be in his top four promo guys of all time. The AEW personality would also name The Rock's on-screen arch-rival Stone Cold Steve Austin in his Mount Rushmore for promos.

"How can you not put that guy (Rock) in there? Well, I think, if you're talking about connecting with the audience, you've got to put Austin there, right?"

It gets a little bit grey: Arn Anderson on choosing the final Superstar in his Mount Rushmore for promos

Anderson would pick Ric Flair as the third, and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts as the fourth legend in his Mount Rushmore. Arn had noticeable trouble committing to his final four as many other iconic performers also warranted being on the list. However, The Rock was undoubtedly in his Mount Rushmore.

"How can you not put Ric? Now, there's that next place, you know, where it gets a little bit grey. Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, when he was evil. Evil Jake with the Snake. He just had that low voice when he talked; he pulls you in because it was just the tone of his voice. Sucked you in. Totally different. And I'm sure there's a lot of people. How do you not put Dusty Rhodes on that list, you know?"

"Yeah, I mean, he (Rock) has to be."

