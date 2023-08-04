"Proud of ya" - Bayley has a sweet exchange with a top male AEW star

WWE Superstar Bayley seems to be proud of her long-time friend and one of the rising AEW stars for how far he has come, as she manifests her love with a three-word message.

Ricky Starks has been on an upward spiral lately, as he finally seems to be heading toward a great direction in his AEW career. Starks is currently feuding with the Best in the World, CM Punk, and the ongoing rivalry between the two is receiving a lot of props from the wrestling community.

Meanwhile, one of his long-time close friends and current WWE Superstar, Bayley, who has known Starks for several years, seems to be proud of what he is doing in his career right now. Ricky once revealed that he first met the Role Model back in 2014 and the duo used to train and travel together.

The former WWE women's champion reacted to a recent tweet by Starks, where he shared his picture from AEW Collision with a caption, "The Makings of you". Taking notice of the tweet, The Role Model reacted with the following three-word message to express how she is proud of how far he has come:

"Proud of ya."

Ricky Stars also responded to Bayley

As previously mentioned, Ricky Starks and The Role Model have known each other since their training days. Furthermore, Starks also revealed that they used to live together due to a particular reason while talking to Talk Sport:

“She’s my best friend. Me and Aaron Solow [Bayley’s former fiancé] used to be a tag team and we used to live together back in 2017 or something like that. I met her in 2014 and we were just all mutual friends.” (H/T Atletifo)

Meanwhile, they still seem to have the same love and support for each other as Starks responded to the heartfelt message by Bayley on Twitter. Here is how he replied:

"You’re the best."

While the former WWE Women's champion has seen many ups and downs over the years in her wrestling career, Ricky Starks seems to be on the rise to the top considering the current scenario, as he buckles up for his "real" world title match against CM Punk this Saturday.

