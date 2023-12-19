"Punch me like this please" - Top WWE star mocks CM Punk's embarrassing AEW botch

CM Punk has yet to step into the ring since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last month, but he is scheduled to face a popular villain on the company's live holiday tour. The star in question, Dominik Mysterio, recently took to social media to mock The Straight Edge Superstar.

The second half of Punk's run in rival promotion AEW could graciously be described as a fiasco. On top of the controversy he generated and the backstage altercations he was involved in, The Second City Saint also suffered multiple injuries and made a few highly visible in-ring botches.

Ahead of their clash on December 30, Dominik Mysterio called attention to one of these whiffs on X. The 26-year-old posted a gif of Punk stumbling over the ropes while trying to land a hit on Bullet Club Gold's Austin Gunn and asked his future opponent to punch him in the same manner:

"Punch me like this please… @CMPunk #bestintheworld," wrote Dirty Dom.

AEW's Thunder Rosa believes that Seth Rollins' "cancer" comment toward CM Punk has come back to bite him

Since his initial departure from WWE in 2014, CM Punk has made all kinds of enemies in the world of pro wrestling. That trend continued throughout his run in AEW, but it wasn't just All Elite talent that expressed their dislike for The Second City Saint.

In January of this year, while Punk was on hiatus with a triceps injury, current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was asked about the possibility of The Straight Edge Superstar rejoining WWE. Rollins called Punk a "cancer" and urged him to stay away.

As we know, that didn't end up happening, and former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa believes those words may have come back to bite The Visionary, as she expressed this week on Busted Open Radio:

"[Rollins] called [Punk] a 'cancer' when he was not in the company. When somebody calls you a cancer, that's a big statement," Rosa said. "F*** around and find out. These two f***ed around and found out."

Rollins and Punk recently shared a tense promo segment on WWE RAW. It seems that the two are squaring up for a major storyline, but whether their clash happens at Royal Rumble or is saved until WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen.

