"F*** around and find out" - Former AEW world champion comments on Seth Rollins' hatred for CM Punk

The return of CM Punk to WWE has infuriated World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a degree that fans have rarely ever seen. While the two are squaring up for a major storyline on WWE TV, The Visionary's real-life dislike for The Second City Saint is well known. Recently returned AEW star Thunder Rosa has now given her take on the heat between the two.

Thunder Rosa knows a thing or two about backstage heat. When the former AEW Women's World Champion went on hiatus after being hurt in August 2022, some of the company's female talent made veiled accusations that she was faking her injury, which La Mera Mera denied.

Rosa made her comeback at last night's AEW Collision and is on a media tour ahead of her in-ring return on next week's episode of the Saturday show.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the Mexican star discussed Seth Rollins' infamous use of the word "cancer" to describe CM Punk:

"[Rollins] called [Punk] a 'cancer' when he was not in the company. When somebody calls you a cancer, that's a big statement," Rosa said. "F*** around and find out. These two f***ed around and found out." [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Rollins has been a staunch defender of WWE and has criticized both Punk and AEW in the past, which Rosa believes might have come back to bite him.

CM Punk calls out AEW star for cursing him

Despite the disastrous circumstances of CM Punk's departure from All Elite Wrestling, the current RAW star is still friendly with several of the company's talents.

Chief among them may be Danhausen, who struck up a friendship with The Straight Edge Superstar during their time together in the promotion. The two have continued trading banter and well wishes on social media even after Punk's return to WWE.

CM Punk recently took to Instagram and jokingly called out the face-painted star, who is known to 'curse' his opponents.

Interestingly, Danhausen was the only one to outsell Punk in merchandise for AEW in 2022. The 'Very Nice, Very Evil' star took the top spot on ProWrestlingTees last year, pushing The Second City Saint to the #2 position, with current AEW World Champion MJF coming in at #3.

