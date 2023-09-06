"Punk has absolutely no patience for bullsh*t" - WWE veteran blasts top AEW stars for setting up CM Punk for failure

CM Punk has become the topic of controversy again, and it has also become a subject of various theories about who and how many people were involved in the decision. On the podcast Drive Thru, Jim Cornette said that the Young Bucks had something to do with the whole scenario and CM Punk's sacking. Cornette, in the conversation, first went on to describe what he thinks is Young Buck's mindset.

"He was just a lightning rod. You know the Buckaroos are a classic case. You gotta look at Mattie's face, the old pie face. the smarmy, self-indulgent little f**king grin that he has on his face. They are convinced that they are legendary talents in this business in their minds."

He went on to describe the dynamics between the Second City Saint and the Bucks.

"And then you got a guy like Punk who has absolutely no patience for bullsh*t and is not going to let something get away with saying anything, or doing anything to him if he can do anything about it, which I admire. And they are f**king polar opposites."

He finally spoke about how a cancellation of a meeting between the Elite and him could have played a role in CM Punk's absolute frustration.

"And then, they have been setting this up, because now we find out, that there was supposed to be a meeting, another in-person meeting was scheduled, with Punk, and the Elite, to settle the issues, right before Wembley, and guess who canceled it? The Elite! At the last minute. That story has come out now."

Fans think Punk referenced WWE star Roman Reigns in his last AEW appearance

CM Punk's professional future is now shrouded in confusion, but fans think he has already hinted at a feud with the WWE Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns - thanks to a hand gesture that Punk made on his way back after his match with Samoa Joe at All In at Wembley.

Tony Khan, for his part, has refused to divulge any specific information about Punk's contract - including any information about the no-compete clause, which is otherwise a general claused added to a sportsperson's contract, barring them from working with other sports organizations in what is a cooling period.

