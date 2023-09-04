WWE fans are sure CM Punk was referencing Roman Reigns in his last moment in AEW

CM Punk is no longer a part of AEW. The star was released from the company hours before WWE Payback 2023 on September 2. However, fans have spotted his last moment in AEW and are now sure that he was referencing none other than Roman Reigns in his last moments with the company.

The star wrestled Samoa Joe at AEW All In, where he was defending his "Real World Championship." In the end, he was able to get away with the win before walking down and out.

When he was leaving, though, he had the belt over his shoulder, and just before leaving, he raised his finger up in the way that Roman Reigns gestures just before leaving.

A video emerged comparing the two:

Immediately after, fans were convinced that CM Punk knew what he was doing and this was a reference to Roman Reigns by the star. While some fans talked about how he had acknowledged The Tribal Chief, others talked about a potential feud between him and Reigns.

Fans went wild on Twitter immediately after the video

Now that CM Punk is no longer with AEW, it remains to be seen what he does next. There's no word on if there's a non-compete clause in his contract, but there has been some talk about him coming to WWE, although that looks unlikely.