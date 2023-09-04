CM Punk appears to have had issues getting along with multiple stars during his run in AEW. The star has allegedly been in multiple physical altercations backstage, and the most recent one potentially led to the star's time in the company coming to an end. However, another report has now emerged about CM Punk's behavior with William Regal, and fans are stunned.

Tony Khan fired CM Punk hours before AEW Collision and spoke about his reasons during the show. He said that for the first time in his life, he had felt unsafe at a wrestling show and had actually feared for his life during the incidents backstage at AEW All In.

While the details of exactly what happened backstage at All In remain hazy, more reports about Punk's alleged conduct in AEW have now emerged.

According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam, CM Punk had a heated altercation with William Regal after the latter's debut, where he accused the legend of being a "stooge" for Triple H. It should be noted this happened back during AEW Revolution 2022.

Regal has largely been a fan-favorite for a long time, and after hearing about Punk's issues with the veteran, there was an outburst on Twitter. There was support for Regal, and several fans also talked about how this meant he might not head back to WWE.

The fans were not ready for the disrespect to William Regal

Given Triple H and Punk met backstage in WWE earlier this year, there's no saying if this beef is behind them by now.