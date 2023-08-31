"He knew" - Fans feel CM Punk making amends with Triple H and others in WWE was smart; feels he has leverage now

Earlier in the year, around April 24, CM Punk appeared backstage during an episode of WWE RAW, where he talked to Triple H. The two went on to speak as well and had a two-minute interaction. He also interacted with several other WWE stars. In light of the recent controversy at All In, fans feel that the star's actions then were wise, and he now had actual leverage.

To summarize what happened in April, CM Punk reportedly went to the backstage area in WWE around RAW. Shocked to see him, Triple H talked to him first, and while they spoke, Punk was asked to leave by Jim Kelly, WWE's head of security.

He left without incident, but he spoke to several other stars then. This included the Miz, with whom Punk has shared some real-life heat. The decision to have him leave was allegedly thought to be Vince McMahon's.

Some fans feel that CM Punk made amends with the likes of Triple H and The Miz during that visit, and the same gives him a lot of leverage now that he is facing issues in AEW again.

Expand Tweet

One fan said they wanted to see WWE do another edition of CM Punk and John Cena.

Cena is currently back for another run, so it's not beyond the realm of possibility if Punk returns. However, it does not seem very likely at this time.

Expand Tweet

Others felt that Tony Khan would never let go of CM Punk so quickly, so there was little chance of this happening.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some others talked about how Edge had not signed an extension with WWE, so CM Punk would be a good shout to fill that spot.

Expand Tweet

Another fan felt that Triple H might even give him a mic and tell him to have fun on WWE's show so that he could take shots at AEW.

Expand Tweet

While fans feel CM Punk made amends with Triple H, he has been spotted with other WWE veterans

Whatever may have been the case with Triple H on that edition of RAW backstage, Punk has appeared with two WWE veterans recently. He was seen talking with JBL and Ron Simmons on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

His current status in AEW is in doubt yet again with another suspension, but it's clear he's not just staying at home waiting for things to tide over.

He is still a part of AEW, and there has been no indication that he will return to WWE.

Do you want Punk to return to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.