CM Punk asked Triple H if they could speak for 2 minutes; How did The Game react? – Reports

Triple H reportedly had an interesting reaction to CM Punk asking if he could speak with him backstage on the latest edition of RAW.

CM Punk took the wrestling world by storm last night when he reportedly appeared backstage on WWE RAW. Punk had a chat with a bunch of big names and was later asked by WWE security to leave the premises.

An update from PWInsider states that Punk met with Triple H when he arrived at the Allstate Arena. The Game seemingly took things in his stride and the pair shook hands. The former WWE Champion then asked him if they could speak for a couple of minutes. As per PWInsider, here's what allegedly happened:

"Punk was in a common area in full view of anyone who came past him backstage and ran into Paul Levesque. We are told by someone who saw the interaction that the two shook hands and Punk asked if it was OK that he visit and if Levesque had time, could they speak for two minutes. Levesque allegedly said he had to make sure with the "big guy" it was OK, obviously a reference to Vince McMahon. It was perhaps a one to two minute interaction, if even that." [H/T PWInsider]

CM Punk had real-life heat with Triple H for years

CM Punk and Triple H had heat both in and out of the ring for years. Judging by the aforementioned interaction, things have seemingly cooled down between the two. Back in 2014, CM Punk left WWE on a sour note immediately following the Royal Rumble event.

Later that year, Punk appeared on Colt Cabana's podcast and took several shots at WWE. He also blasted The Cerebral Assassin over his WWE booking during The Summer of Punk.

More information is bound to emerge on this situation in the coming days. Punk's rumored appearance has been the biggest wrestling story of the past 10 hours or so and will remain the same for quite some time.

