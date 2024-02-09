"Punk loves fighting man" - Fans erupt to CM Punk subtly referencing AEW incidents after The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes

Former AEW stars CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are all set to have a great run in WWE. The American Nightmare and The Rock are embroiled in a feud about who will face the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 40, with Rhodes coming out on top. The audiences are surely geared up for some great storylines. Rhodes had eliminated CM Punk at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn a shot at headlining The Show of Shows.

The latest twist in the storyline came when The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes came face to face at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event on February 8. At the show, The American Nightmare announced that he chose to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 and said that the High Chief of the Samoan family, Peter Maivia, would be ashamed of Roman. The People's Champion reacted to this by slapping Rhodes. Triple H had to stop an altercation between the two.

CM Punk, who will be missing WrestleMania 40 because of an injury, in an interaction at the same venue, said he would not have taken that slap, and there were reactions from fans immediately.

"Punk said “You just can’t just let a man slap you in the face and get away with it. I’d be ripping out eyeballs, I’d be punching people, even if I had one arm.” yes bro… WE KNOW."

You can check out the fan's tweet below:

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for the Second City Saint remains to be seen.

Amanda Huber, Brodie Lee's widow, supported WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

The question of who Roman Reigns should face at WrestleMania 40 was heating up, and while several fans had their opinions, wrestling personalities were speaking out as well. Amanda Huber, the wife of late former AEW star Brodie Lee, revealed that she wanted Cody Rhodes to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, WWE Superstar Big E spoke about how Rhodes helped the Huber family. Later, Amanda sent out a tweet stating that Cody should be the type of person anyone wanted to see on top.

"My dude @WWEBigE speaking in facts. Cody is the type of person you should want to see on top. The most genuinely good human thru and thru. Forever team Cody #CodyRhodes," Amanda Huber shared.

Check out Amanda Huber's tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The American Nightmare. The Road to WrestleMania 40 will undoubtedly have some intense and nerve-racking storylines unfold.

