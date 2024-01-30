Unseen footage shows a distressed CM Punk informing WWE referee about his injury during Royal Rumble match

A video has now emerged showing the moment CM Punk informed the referee about his injury.

Punk lost the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match last week. He came incredibly close to winning it all, but Cody Rhodes eliminated him to book his slot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk suffered a tricep injury during the Royal Rumble match. He announced on WWE RAW tonight that he won't be able to perform at The Show of Shows this year due to the injury. Now, a clip has surfaced on Twitter showing the moment Punk informed WWE official Jessika Carr about his injury.

Check out the clip below:

CM Punk's WrestleMania dreams have been crushed

After Punk lost the Men's Royal Rumble match, his fans were hoping that he would find another way to headline WrestleMania 40. Now, it's confirmed that The Best in the World won't wrestle on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Here's PWInsider's report about Punk's injury:

"The belief among sources we have spoken with is that post-surgery, Punk would likely need in the area of 4-6 months of recovery and physical therapy. If correct, that would obviously put him out of Wrestlemania as a wrestler and if he gets the surgery within the next week, it likely means he wouldn't be able to return to the ring until this summer in a best case scenario."

Punk left WWE in 2014 and made his big return in November last year. He always dreamt of headlining WrestleMania and was incredibly close to realizing it this year.

Many fans were hoping to see him wrestle Seth Rollins at this year's 'Mania. Unfortunately, fans would have to wait another year before Punk gets one more shot at a WrestleMania main event.

