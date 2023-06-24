"Punk doesn't stand a chance" - Twitter erupts after The Young Bucks' close friend hints at potential match against CM Punk

CM Punk has just made his return to AEW after a several-month hiatus. Even after a long absence, it seems like many still wish to share the ring with the former World Champion. Now that Punk is active once more, fans and other superstars alike have been planning dream matches for The Straight Edge Superstar.

It is currently Forbidden Door season, and the best of the best from AEW and NJPW are set to lock horns in the ring. This is the perfect opportunity for dream matches to become reality. CM Punk himself is set to make his pay-per-view return as he takes on Satoshi Kojima in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. However, it seems like another superstar could be interested in facing the Chicago native somewhere down the road.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated recently, the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada was asked about his thoughts on a potential match with CM Punk down the road. He expressed his willingness for the match to happen and said that he would like to wrestle Punk in his hometown, Chicago. This got fans excited, and many would love to see two greats go at it in the ring.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Okada asked about potential match with CM Punk:



“I’m not sure—The Young Bucks are kind of friends of mine, but if fans want to see the match, I want to do it. In Chicago.”



- via SI Okada asked about potential match with CM Punk:“I’m not sure—The Young Bucks are kind of friends of mine, but if fans want to see the match, I want to do it. In Chicago.”- via SI https://t.co/Ura6kAamqV

Fans were high on the possibility of the match happening, and for it to be at the United Center is something many are looking forward to. Alluding to something Okada said in his interview, a fan even suggested he go out wearing Young Bucks gear just for the laughs.

MagaPagaDaga @paga_daga



Okada should come out in bucks gear to top it off @WrestlingCovers Lmao I love itOkada should come out in bucks gear to top it off @WrestlingCovers Lmao I love it Okada should come out in bucks gear to top it off

On the topic of who would come victorious, the majority have said that The Rainmaker would put Punk away easily. Fans have said that just one Rainmaker would leave Punk dazed.

CM Punk's opponent at Forbidden Door shares message after match announcement

This Sunday at Forbidden Door, CM Punk is set to face Satoshi Kojima as part of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. This will be Kojima's first AEW pay-per-view since All Out 2022.

Kojima took to Twitter to express how he felt about having the honor of taking on one of the icons of the wrestling industry. It all felt like a dream to the veteran, but now he looks forward to the match and is going to go out there and do his best.

See his tweet below.

小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 @cozy_lariat

Now I'm eating bread and looking at this information.

But it must be real.

I'll do my best thank you.



#AEWxNJPW



#ForbiddenDoor is this a dream?Now I'm eating bread and looking at this information.But it must be real.I'll do my best thank you. is this a dream? Now I'm eating bread and looking at this information. But it must be real. I'll do my best thank you.#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/3WP2f8i24C

Fans will just have to wait and see who comes out on top when the AEW and NJPW Superstars meet in the ring this Sunday.

Who do you think advances to the next round between CM Punk and Satoshi Kojima? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

