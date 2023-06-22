CM Punk's Forbidden Door opponent shares a message after AEW Dynamite

AEW star CM Punk recently returned to Dynamite and has officially been added to Forbidden Door II's match card. His opponent, veteran pro wrestler Satoshi Kojima, recently took to social media to express his appreciation for the match.

In light of the many reports surrounding The Second City Saint, fans were surprised to see him return to Dynamite. With him being added to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, it seems like things between him and the roster aren't as bad as some previous reports have claimed.

Sometime after hearing that he is set to face CM Punk at Forbidden Door II, Satoshi Kojima took to Twitter and said that he will do his best. The veteran is still in disbelief that the match is happening.

"Is this a dream? Now I'm eating bread and looking at this information. But it must be real. I'll do my best thank you," Kojima tweeted.

Despite being absolutely thrilled to face CM Punk, Satoshi Kojima is actually a 52-year-old star with 32 years of experience in the industry. The veteran notably made his All Elite Wrestling debut during 2021's All Out pay-per-view, where he took on Jon Moxley.

CM Punk was initially set to face KENTA at AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door II

Fans have long since clamored for CM Punk and KENTA to clash in All Elite Wrestling, especially because the two use the GTS move as their finishers. The NJPW star notably teased a clash for a few weeks, claiming that he wants a major payout for the match to happen.

According to a Fightful Select report, the match was initially planned, but due to unspecified reasons, it was canceled. This is likely why CM Punk is set to face Satoshi Kojima instead, this might not be the dream match many fans expected but could ultimately be a memorable bout.

KENTA and CM Punk will likely clash sometime down the road and possibly in AEW. The fans have made it clear that they want to see the ultimate "King of the GTS" crowned at some point.

