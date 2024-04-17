"Punk told the truth" - WWE veteran unhappy with Tony Khan for releasing All In 2023 footage (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran was displeased about Tony Khan releasing footage from AEW All In 2023 on last week's Dynamite.

Vince Russo has been involved in the wrestling business for several years. He made a name for himself as a head writer in WWE and WCW. Nowadays, Russo gives his expert opinions on the latest happenings in the pro wrestling industry.

Recently, CM Punk did an explosive interview with Ariel Helwani, where he was critical of AEW and Tony Khan. Later, Khan seemingly retaliated by releasing unseen backstage footage from AEW All In, which showed Punk shoving Jack Perry before choking him.

Vince Russo spoke about the video on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. He said the controversial footage proved that CM Punk was telling the truth in his interview with Helwani.

“Bro, [CM] Punk laid it out. 100 percent correct. Here are the three things Punk said, can't let you get close. And we saw what happened. Jack Perry got close and Punk pushed him away. Punk said, 'Can't let you get close. I didn't punch anybody. I just choked somebody a little bit.' That's exactly what happened. So bro, here's the takeaway for me. If you watch that whole interview and Punk was telling the truth about that incident. Then, you could assume he was telling the truth throughout the entire interview, right?"

Russo added that someone from Tony Khan's inner circle should have told him that airing the video on live TV would backfire.

"Tony's got to have some kind of inner circle and somebody in that inner circle has got to say, 'Tony, it happened just the way Punk said it happened. All you're going to do by showing this footage is prove that Punk told the truth.' So bro, it's, it's just, it's, it's bizarre to me because like I said, my takeaway is Punk told the truth verbatim. So, I'm sure he told the truth throughout the entire interview.” [2:52 - 4:14]

EC3 also criticized Tony Khan for releasing the AEW All In 2023 footage

Tony Khan's decision to release the footage from AEW All In was a bold move that has garnered varied reactions from critics and fans. Many people have criticized the AEW boss' actions and EC3 has also joined the list.

During the same podcast episode, EC3 said Tony Khan should be more focused on delivering a quality product instead of finding ways to temporarily boost the viewership of weekly shows.

"Even if you pulled in a million, what are you gonna do with it if you can't deliver a quality product? We should be talking about this. We should be talking about Swerve [Strickland] challenging Samoa Joe, and Bryan Danielson facing Will Ospreay. We should be hyped about some amazing who do what they do best - pro wrestling! But instead, we are talking about a fever dream of an ADHD rich kid gone wild." (7:37 - 8:05)

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will comment on the footage that was released on AEW Dynamite last week.

