  "Put HIM in the Hurt Syndicate," "Let him go to WWE" - Fans react amid major star's lengthy absence in AEW

"Put HIM in the Hurt Syndicate," "Let him go to WWE" - Fans react amid major star's lengthy absence in AEW

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 24, 2025 10:03 GMT
Fans want to see a former AEW TNT Champion
Fans want to see a former AEW TNT Champion's comeback.

Ever since its inception, AEW has successfully created several stars. Most of them get TV time and are regularly featured in pay-per-views. However, not all of them are fortunate. Some got lost in the shuffle.

Initially, Tony Khan booked former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow well. He was paired with MJF, and this storyline was well-received by fans worldwide. Eventually, he became a solo competitor and naturally got over. He held the TNT Title multiple times, but due to poor booking decisions, he completely lost momentum.

It has been a long time since Mr. Mayhem was seen in All Elite Wrestling programming. A few reports suggest that he is injured. However, it is unknown if and when he will return. Interestingly, his loyal supporters have not given up on him. Most want him to return, make stronger allies, and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with. But some believe that he would be treated better in rival promotion WWE.

Check their reactions below:

Fans want Wardlow to return. (Images via Ace Humphreys&#039; X)
Fans want Wardlow to return. (Images via Ace Humphreys' X)
Fans want Wardlow to return. (Images via Ace Humphreys' X)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that AEW star Wardlow's voice does not match his body

Wardlow has the physique of a classic bodybuilder. His aura is immense, and he has a solid in-ring presence. He would fit perfectly in WWE, but according to veteran journalist Bill Apter, there is a problem.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk podcast, the 79-year-old said that the former TNT Champion's voice does not match his body, and this very issue might prevent the Stamford-based company from signing him.

"The main issue with Wardlow in WWE—I was talking with another wrestler about this the other night—is his voice didn't match his body," he said.
Hopefully, Tony Khan will bring back Wardlow because AEW loyalists truly miss him and want him to do well.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
