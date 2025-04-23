Wardlow may not return to AEW alone!

Wardlow has been out of action since losing his AEW World Title match against Samoa Joe at Dynamite: Big Business in March 2024. While there have been no talks regarding his return lately, there were reports of Mr. Mayhem quietly recovering from an injury and being busy with projects outside pro wrestling last month.

Nevertheless, Tony Khan could surprise fans by bringing him back this week and inserting him in a hot angle. Khan recently lifted the suspension on FTR and revealed that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would appear on this week's Dynamite. They could shock fans by bringing back Wardlow with them.

This is the perfect opportunity for Wardlow's AEW return

At AEW Dynasty 2025, the FTR members betrayed their then-ally, Cope (FKA Edge), and put him on the shelf, turning heel in the process. Later, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were suspended for one week after their brutal attack on Daniel Garcia and an unsuccessful attempt to do the same to veteran commentator Tony Schiavone.

Therefore, if FTR showed up alongside a returning Wardlow this Wednesday night, it would be the perfect opportunity to make Mr. Mayhem relevant again by inserting him in a hot angle after a lengthy absence.

The trio could re-form The Pinnacle faction alongside a former AEW World Champion

Back in 2021, FTR and Wardlow were part of The Pinnacle faction under the leadership of former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). However, the group didn't last long and disbanded in 2022 after Mr. Mayhem and FTR turned on MJF.

Nevertheless, it's been nearly three years since the group was last seen on TV, and many fans have been hoping for its reunion. MJF is currently involved in a story with The Hurt Syndicate. However, if he fails to earn a place in the faction, The Salt of The Earth could reunite with FTR and Wardlow to re-form The Pinnacle.

A feud between The Pinnacle and The Hurt Syndicate would be interesting

The Hurt Syndicate is currently the most dominant group on Tony Khan's roster. Nonetheless, The Pinnacle can be a possible contender to end the domination of Bobby Lashley and Co.

After potentially re-forming The Pinnacle with Mr. Mayhem and FTR, MJF could initiate a feud with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. The feud between The Pinnacle and The Hurt Syndicate could make for some great television viewing, leading to a great match at a PPV.

It will be interesting to see if Mr. Mayhem finally returns on tonight's Dynamite.

