In light of Top Dolla’s second release from the Stamford-based promotion, some called for AEW to sign him and reunite him with Swerve. However, fans were highly against this.

WWE recently parted ways with quite several talents in an unexpected wave of releases. Sadly for Top Dolla, this is the second time the Stamford-based promotion has cut him. Some praised the original conception of Hit Row with Swerve Strickland at the helm, and want to see it given a chance in AEW. However, it seems like Top Dolla’s performance in WWE has soured many, resulting in some nasty backlash.

X-User @talkwrestling23 recently took to the social media app to remind fans of Hit Row. In response, many took to the comment section to give their take on the speculation. According to this comment section, the response was largely negative, and many slammed the potential reunion. Those not in favor of the move brought up how Swerve Strickland seems to be flourishing with The Mogul Embassy.

Interestingly, not everyone has been happy with Swerve Strickland’s new faction in AEW. A few users have criticized the star’s run in the promotion, but his current feud with Hangman Page could elevate him even more. Strickland has aspirations to become AEW World Champion, but only time will tell.

Bully Ray had high praise for Swerve Strickland’s segment on a recent AEW Dynamite

As his feud with Hangman Page continues to heat up, Strickland has been featured more prominently on television. So far, the star has cut a few notable promos that have grabbed the attention of many veterans of the industry, like WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Swerve’s September 6th Dynamite segment.

"Venture to say that tonight was the best night in AEW for Swerve Strickland. I liked what I saw in the ring, his presence, the way he carries himself, the way he separates himself from everybody else in the ring — and commands the spotlight. Swerve makes the spotlight find him."

However, he criticized the long-forgotten storyline between Strickland and Keith Lee and urged the promotion to feature Swerve more often.

"What happened to the Swerve-Keith Lee match? What happened to those two guys with tattoos that were with Swerve? Let's get away from all of that," Bully stressed. "Give Swerve TV time every week. Let that whole Swerve swagger, demeanor, and heelish feel that he has really set in and resonate. Because I thought it worked tonight." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It remains to be seen if Swerve Strickland will someday become All Elite Wrestling World Champion or not, but it seems like he’s well on his way to doing that.

