AEW star comments on WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page's role in his finishing move

QT Marshall, in a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, revealed that his finisher Diamond Cutter was passed down to him by wrestling legend Diamond Dallas page.

Diamond Dallas Page, aka DDP, is one of the most celebrated wrestlers in history. The former WCW star has performed for almost every wrestling promotion, including WWE, WCW, TNA and, most recently, AEW. The Diamond Cutter was DDP's popular finishing move, and the move was voted as the best wrestling maneuver back in 1997.

Marshall has recently started using the Diamond Cutter as his finisher and the AEW star has got his reasons for why he chose this maneuver. He added that the move was handed down to him by the great DDP himself:

QT Marshall works as a wrestler and is also a producer in AEW. He has been part of several matches and segments for Tony Khan's brand. He currently leads The Factory, and recently lost to Paul Wight.

QT Marshall reveals his true feelings after fighting alongside Diamond Dallas Page for his farewell match

Diamond Dallas Page fought his last match at the AEW Bash at the Beach show in January 2020. The former WCW champion teamed up with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes to face MJF, the Butcher, and The Blade.

It was a bittersweet moment for the team of Page, Marshall and Rhodes as they ended up on the losing side. QT spoke about working with Diamond Dallas Page recently and stated that it was a huge privilege for him:

"Pretty cool, huh? It will be Paul Wight's first, DDP's last, Brodie Lee's first in AEW. I mean, I think overall, to be with DDP in his last match, even though like I was thrown in there at the last minute and stuff, it was awesome. The crowd was crazy for him," said Marshall.

QT Marshall is one of the busiest workers right now in the company. He is the one who oversees AEW Dark and Dark: Eleation which are crucial shows for AEW as it's a platform for their young stars to shine.

So fans won't be able to see Marshall pulling off the Diamond Cutter week in and week out, but Diamond Dallas Page has surely chosen the right person to carry forward his iconic finishing move.

