'They need an alternative as well' - QT Marshall is excited about AEW's Eurosport deal in India (Exclusive)

AEW now airs across a multitude of Indian homes, thanks to a deal they inked with Eurosport. As per the agreement, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, as well as 4 special events a year, will be telecast for the Indian audience.

With AEW All-Out on the horizon, QT Marshall, who is scheduled to face Paul Wight, spoke to Sportskeeda about a variety of subjects. Click on the link below to discover Marshall's thoughts on his opponent, the Indian deal, CM Punk, Darby Allin, and much more!

AEW star QT Marshall was almost part of a massive Indian project featuring The Great Khali

This is not AEW star QT Marshall's first tryst with India. In fact, he was supposed to help The Great Khali set up his academy with former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez and referee Justin King:

"Little fun fact"., said QT Marshall. "I was supposed to go over and help Khali before AEW started to train his guys. You know that was a deal that I'd set up through one of the other guys that helps him out. And it just didn't work out at the time. But I was excited for it. I'm excited for it now. From what I've learned from some of the Indian talent that I've spoken to, it's a huge deal. It's not like ECW on Madison Square Network at 2 in the morning."

Marshall mentioned the Indian talent being used on AEW Dark, as well as Jora Johl, who's a part of Matt Hardy's faction :

Obviously, that's a huge market for us for a wrestling company. Also, the fans over there, just like the fans here, they need an alternative as well. So, I think it's great. And I can't wait to hopefully go over there., said QT Marshall.

AEW has grown by leaps and bounds in the US market. It may only be a matter of time until the same feat is repeated in India too!

